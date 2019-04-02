Brima Keita Returns To SLPP

The former SLPP West/West Regional Chairman, Chief Brima Keita has made a colorful return to his family party, the SLPP.

Formally welcoming Chief Brima Keita back to the SLPP, the party’s Deputy National Chairman/Leader, Alhaji Umaru Dumbuya said the SLPP is a big family and therefore called on all those who had defected from the party to return using the appropriate channel.

Chief Brima Keita said that he was delighted to return to the SLPP and he has always been a strong member and supporter of the SLPP.

Chief Brima Keita who joined the NGC party of Dr. Kandeh Yumkella before the 2018 elections said he was leaving the NGC to return to his family party.

So far, a good number of NGC supporters have defected from the party to return to the SLPP.