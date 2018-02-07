Connect with us

Commentry

Bumbuna Phase II Project… Another Dubious Deal?

By Sorie Fofana.

Many people are curious to know why, an unknown company called Joule Africa, is pushing President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma to approve and even perform the Ground Breaking Ceremony for the Construction of Bumbuna Phase II Hydroelectric project.

The US$700, agreement between Joule Africa and the Ministry of Energy for the Construction of Bumbuna II was hurriedly pushed through parliament on the final day of its dissolution on 7th December, 2017.

It was hurriedly approved by parliament even though most of the MPs present on that day in parliament did not even have time to read details of the Agreement.

Joule Africa is not an engineering firm. It is a brokerage firm which has been awarded such a huge contract even though it is not an engineering firm.

Joule Africa has, in turn agreed to award the contract to a Chinese Company which has no engineering background in Sierra Leone.

What has Joule Africa really done in Sierra Leone to merit a contract of such magnitude and national importance?

Why is President Koroma being pushed by some people around him at State House to sign off on this agreement without carrying out due diligence on the suitability and viability of all the companies involved in the implementation of this major national project?

There are certain people are State House and in the Ministry of Energy that have misled the President on this project.

Bumbuna has a background that suggests that, SALCOST are the most knowledgeable company in hydro electric engineering in Sierra Leone. Why was SALCOST     not considered for such a major project? The company has a vast knowledge in hydro electric engineering not only in Sierra Leone but in about twenty countries in the world, where they operate.

Taking into consideration, the speed with which the President is being pushed to agree to perform the Ground Breaking Ceremony for the Construction of Bumbuna II, one is left with no other option but to conclude that, this is just another dubious deal.

With barely twenty days to elections, why can’t the President put a halt to this project until a new President and government come to power in March 2018?

maco1We are currently studying email exchanges between Patrick Beckley, Henry Macauley, Saidu Conton Sesay, Mustapha Kargbo, Grant Cyril and others in this so-called Bumbuna Phase II Project and how, they intend to award the EPC contract.

Watch This Space!

 

