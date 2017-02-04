Business Tycoon Appears In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray…………………………

An international businessman, Ibrahim Gassimu Bah of No.4 Short Street in Freetown yesterday appeared in court to testify in a matter involving one hundred and ninety one Million two hundred and fifty thousand Leones that was allegedly stolen from his business place.

The accused, Abdul Karim Barrie who claimed to be a school teacher and an employee at the said shop in Freetown made his first appearance before Principal Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 on a Preliminary Investigation into two counts of conspiracy, house breaking and larceny contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the accused, in 2008 at Short Street in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a crime to wit house breaking and larceny.

On the other counts, the accused was alleged to have broken and entered into the dwelling of Mr. Ibrahim Gassimu Bah (complainant) in the matter with intent to steal and therein stole a safe, containing both foreign and local currencies equivalent to the sum mentioned above.

The accused was not represented by counsel and was remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre awaiting hearing.

The matter was adjourned to 3rd February 2017 for proceedings.