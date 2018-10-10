C4C Suffers Major Setback

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.

One of the new political parties in Sierra Leone, Coalition for Change (C4C) which is the third largest political party in Parliament is on the verge of collapse as four prominent national executive and founding members have resigned their membership from the party.

The most recent one was the party’s Legal Adviser, Mr. Kelvin Metzger who tendered his resignation letter on Monday 8th October, 2018.

Prior to his resignation, three other senior members including the National Spokesman of C4C, Mr. Alusine Macfoy, Claude Kajue and Amed Holland Conteh have earlier tendered their resignation letters on the 2nd October, this year.

Mr. Kelvin Metzger told this medium that he will no longer serve as Legal Adviser for the because he is not privy to what is going on with the party and can no longer continue to be a member.

Mr. Metzer said even though he has resigned from the party, he is still committed to the idea of the movement that was initially formed in the Diaspora.

Mr. Macfoy said that they tendered their resignation letters dated 2nd October to the party’s Head Office in Freetown.

He said they started from a small group of enthusiastic activists and later formed to a fully registered political party that is now globally recognized and the third political party in parliament.

The former spokesperson of C4C said that they decided to resign from the party because “we have discovered that the party is at war with itself”.