Campism & Politics At FBC Undermines Student Unionism

By Amadu Borbor Bah…………………………

Fourah Bay College, the University of Sierra Leone recently celebrated its 190th anniversary. Founded in 1882, Fourah Bay College (FBC) is the oldest University in the sub region once referred to as the ‘Athens of West Africa’. It has produced great people who have contributed immensely to the development of Sierra Leone and the world at large.

Even though standards are said to be falling, the college has maintained a record, especially by the number of students it continues to admit. However, there are lots of challenges affecting the University; among them are “Campism” and the Politicisation of student union elections which is undermining Student Unionism. “Campism” is otherwise known as the formation of groups either based on students’ political ideologies or some social rites, while Politicisation of students’ union means the country’s politicians meddling into students’ politics for their own unmitigated interest and rapacity. But let me fist deal with the former and would later deal with the latter.

‘Campism’ in Students’ Union politics is as old as the University itself, which was founded in the 1820s. There might be several definitions of “Campism” in students’ union politics depending on your perception about it but I would like to define “Campism” as a name that was derived from “Camp” meaning a group of students that belong to a particular association with the same political ideology.

Campism in students’ politics, if you like, is like a political party that has its political objective and a vision to win or capture power through legitimate means. Even though some people are against ‘Campism’ in colleges and others are calling for its abolition (as a couple of years ago, the University Authorities and the Government announced for its dissolution), in my view, it is would be difficult to ban it totally because “man is a political animal” and students need to socially belong to groups of their choice (right to associate which is a constitutional right) and elect their leaders to represent them. Besides, politics starts in the homes, moves to the schools and to the colleges because future leaders of any nation need to start practicing politics in educational institutions.

Historically, there was only one entity at Fourah Bay College known as the “Gardeners” but this radical group was dissolved in the 70s by the APC’s one party dictatorship of late President Siaka Stevens following the students uprising that was led by HindoloTrye (in blessed memory) in February 1977. Stevens feared that if the “Gardeners” was not dissolved, the radical students’ leaders would soon kick him out of power, so the fundamental student union group was disbanded. But this development did not deter the students from forming another entity known as the ‘Black Family’ and the Auradicals Club known as the ‘Red Army’ or the foot soldiers of the Black Family. The Black Family (with the Auradicals Club, as the red army) was the only entity for students and the group that determines those who should lead the students’ in Fourah Bay College. “The decision of the entity is final and no one should object to the decision of the House.”

However, there was a serious power struggle in the 1992/1993 academic year between Hindowa Momoh and Juma Sillah during which that latter felt aggrieved for not been chosen as the candidate and as such those loyal to him broke-away from the Black entity and formed “the Generals entity also known as the White Camp (with the Liberals Club as its foot soldiers). Since then till date there has been a serious rivalry between the Black and White Camps at Fourah Bay College. That is why members of the Black Family refer to those in the White Camp as “Kafries”, because according to them “they betrayed the decision of the House/Black Family and members of the White Camp are always aware of such assertions. These two main political groups have various clubs under their control and each of these clubs has its leaders and these leaders/heads are answerable to the leadership of the Black and White Camps respectively. There is a serious coordinated politics playing in these clubs and the umbrella camps, and definitely members of these clubs have respect for their leaders. Some political scientists have observed that “the politics played in educational institutions is not much different from national politics.”

Between 1993 and 2005, students’ union elections were peaceful and organized. During that era, candidates vying for the S.U Presidency would assemble at the “Wisdom Tree” to articulate their political visions maturely and in a respectable manner and their colleagues or followers and the general students body would attend, listen and learn from them.

However things became the opposite following political interference by the country’s politicians and subsequent rigging started in the University of Sierra Leone. For instance, in 2008, following the victory of Alhaji Abu Komoeh of the White Camp as President of the Students’ Union, the post election was marred by violence as lots of students were beaten, hostels vandalised and property destroyed. Since then to date, students’ union elections at FBC have always been violent and subsequently postponed indefinitely. But the causes of violence in students’ union politics would be explained later.

One of the good things about belonging to students’ union camps or associations is that it provides the opportunity for “the college to go through you as student” in the sense that it is people who usually go through the college and not the other round. You get to enjoy college life because it does not only make you popular but you also get to learn about what politics is. Most successful people in society today met their best friends and even fiancés at the University because of the social group they belonged to when they were students.

That said, ‘Campism’ in itself is not a problem, rather it’s the manner in which students continue to handle it and the politicization of students’ union is problematic and causing colleges/universities to be unstable during elections at the various campuses.

THE STUDENTS

Students over the years have misused their political freedom to association which is a constitutional right, and as such the FBC administration has taken that opportunity to ban student union elections like it did during the past three years and even this academic year. This has created a serious vacuum in student leadership and between students and the administration.

Lack of tolerance and the desire to win at all cost are costing the students and a factor responsible for violence on campus. Most members of both the Black and White Camps lack the culture of tolerance. They see each other as enemies and there is nothing like unity in diversity. Because of the deep rooted grudges between members of these camps, students no longer debate the issues and discuss politics maturely; rather they have degenerated into raining motherly invectives and throwing stones at each other during elections. The administration seems to have lost confidence in the students and no doubt the police and its OSD personnel are always called to control university students each time they have elections. And most of these students are our future leaders and politicians; in fact some of them are card carriers of the APC and SLPP. The saying goes catch them young, you don’t teach old dog new tricks; if these future leaders are violent in educational institutions, do you expect them to be peaceful when they would have become decision makers in our society? The answer is no.

POLITICAL INVOLVEMENT

The Politicization of students’ union politics by our national politicians is in fact the main factor responsible for student union elections rigging and violence on campus. Nowadays we have political party students’ associations all over the place. I mean in all colleges across the country. At FBC we have the All Peoples Congress (APC), the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), Peoples Movement for Democratic Change (PMDC) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM). These political parties have eaten into students’ unionism and created a deep political divide among students to and extent some students are favoured against the others because of politics. Elections are always rigged in favour of those students that are perceived as loyalists to the ruling APC Party and as such some students that know that they are favoured are not afraid of been violent in elections because even if they are rusticated or jailed, they are quite aware that their political godfathers would always facilitate their release or reinstatement at the University. In fact things have become worst under Dr.Minkailu Bah as Minister of Education, Science and Technology. Since Dr. Bah became Education Minister in 2007, the problem in the educational sector had been abysmal; ranging from students union elections, to the award of scholarships to name but a few.

THE WAY FORWARD

Politicians have no business in in students’ union politics; they should leave the students alone to do their politics and decide who should lead them. To ensure this, the University authorities should ban all political party associations in colleges and tertiary institutions.

The College administration should not tolerate political intimidations from Dr.Minkailu Bah or any top politician or the powers that be and it should ensure that S.U elections are not rigged for any camp because rigging of elections can definitely lead to violence. For instance departmental elections at FBC and other colleges are always peaceful because they are free, fair and credible.

Students should realize that they are future leaders of this nation and must imbibe the culture of tolerance and inculcate the culture of accepting one another. They should also change the culture of winning at all cost and see elections as not life- and-death matter, rather they should learn to accept the outcome of the elections.