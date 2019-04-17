Canadian Rubbishes APC Rantings

Attempt by the opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) party, Canadian branch, to paint a very negative picture of President Julius Maada Bio in his ongoing visit to that North American country has been rubbished.

In an effort to disrupt President Julius Maada Bio’s high profile participation at this year’s TED Conference, the APC on Monday embarked on a scathing campaign against the President, branding him a Dictator and a Human Right abuser.

In a letter addressed to the Canadian Prime Minister,John Horgan, the APC claimed that President Bio who is seeking international recognition will give a “concocted picture of the state of affairs in the country”.

Global Times Vancouver sources said in an interview that neither the Canadian authorities, nor President Bio is concerned about the letter which has largely been branded as “unpatriotic letter”.

“That President Bio and his delegation are being accorded the full diplomatic treatment befitting a Head of State is an indication that the letter is not been treated seriously, ourVancouver source says”.

Meanwhile, President Bio who is the only sitting Head of State invited to this year’s TED Conference last night delivered a powerful speech on leadership and his personal journey to the pinnacle of power.