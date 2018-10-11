Caritas Bo Boosts School Of Midwifery

In a bid to access clean, sustainable and affordable energy at the School of Midwifery (SOMBO) in Bo, a Catholic organization, Caritas Bo has provided Solar energy system to bring some transformation in the power system in the entire building of the School.

The 20 Kilowatts solar energy which was successfully installed by a notable registered Solar Company in Freetown Helios Solutions has been officially commissioned on Friday 5th October 2018, the ceremony attracted stakeholders in the Bo community including senior staff of Caritas Bo and the press among others.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held at the School of Midwifery in Nyandehun village on the Bo –Kenema highway 7miles off from the city of Bo, the Chief Executive Officer of Helios Solutions, Abu Rene Bangura informed the gathering that, Helios Solutions is a registered Solar Company which has its headquarters at Wallace Johnson Street in Freetown.

He said they were in this part of the country to assist Caritas Bo to provide access to clean and affordable energy in the form of Solar for their School of Midwifery.

The chief executive officer disclosed that it is a fifty thousand Euros project funded by BMZ Ministry of Development Cooperation.

Abu Rene Bangura explained the reason why their operation was successful in the installation of the Solar energy boasting that Helios Solutions provides high quality solutions from Europe that is making sure that Caritas Bo never `worry about sustainable and affordable energy for their School of Midwifery again for the next twenty –five years.

Additionally, the chief executive officer noted that the project is equipped with 20 kilowatts AC system which comprises of eighty standard and quality Solar panels with 75 watts each, coupled with 30 batteries, 1 PV inverter, and many other sophisticated energy gargets among others have been installed at School of Midwifery.

He said the system is perfectly working and the entire building will always have constant energy supply to enable then to carry out their training and other activities.

Abu Rene Bangura further assured Caritas Bo of thirty years grantee of the project which is why he said the School of Midwifery will never use generator for power supply for the nest thirty years except when emergencies arises.

According to him, they are working in collaboration with Caritas Bo especially the Director and the project manager looking forward to see how they system will produce some thrilling, profitable and sustainable power supply for the next few years.

Responding in succinct words, the Director of Caritas Bo, David Yambasu expressed satisfaction over the good work done on their facility by Helios Solutions Solar Company and disclosed that the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bo is appreciative of the fact that Caritas Bo is ready to work in the transformation process in complementing President Julius Maada Bio’s New Direction.

The Director maintained that the solar energy system, a project that has been in the pipeline for almost a year will now operate fully as a energy unit at the School of Midwifery in Bo.

David Yambasu expressed thanks and appreciation to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bo Charles A.M. Campbell who he said is the king maker and brain behind the entire project. ‘’We happy doing what we have done and what we are doing and we wish continuing doing to ensure to support humanity to save lives’’ says David Yambasu.

He commended the Catholic Diocese of Bo for its contribution to transformation of the power system of the school. He said that the School of Midwifery is a Nursing School of excellence, producing competent and committed Midwives, dedicated to delivery safe services that are acceptable, affordable and accessible to women and their new born in the rural communities in Sierra Leone.

The Director Caritas Bo reiterated that School of Midwifery strives to contribute to the reduction of maternal and newborn morbidity and mortality by providing quality Midwifery education to nurses who will provide safe, effective and respectful care to women, new born and their families in Sierra Leone.

David Yambasu showered praises on the Solar Company Helios Solutions for the timely implementation and completion of the project.

The vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Bo, Rev Fr. Moses Kawa who officially commissioned the solar energy system on behalf of the Bishop, Charles A.M. Campbell said he was very excited to be part of this project and added that he was particularly pleased with Helios Solutions for their successful implementation of the project.

The vicar General informed that his Diocese is in total support of the transformation of power from Generator to Solar energy system as this is very key and important.

Rev Fr. Moses Kawa said the solar energy system will serve as a legacy and it will serve as an opportunity to develop School of Midwifery in Bo. He promised to inform the Bishop with regards the successful implementation of the said project.

In his closing courtesy, the program manager Caritas Bo, Thomas Johnny said he was aware of the fact that Caritas Bo has made significant strides in making the School of Midwifery a heaven on earth by proving the School with sustainable and affordable solar energy supply.

He described the project as part of the national asset and should be maintained. Thomas Johnny said Helios Solutions is one of the companies in the private sector that has contributed to the development and progress of their School. He said Caritas has made a lot of significant inroads that are beneficial not only to the School of Midwifery but the nation as a whole. He urged the students and workers to use the facility responsibly.