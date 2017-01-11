CCSL To Mediate In SLPP Crisis

The President of CCSL (Council of Churches in Sierra Leone), Bishop John K. Yambasu, has said in Freetown that the Council “holds itself available to mediate in any circumstances and/or party that will bring about the required peace”.

The Council also called on His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma “to immediately appoint a Chairman” for the PPRC (Political Parties Registration Commission). “Council holds that an important institution like the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) must be made to function as we believe it can bring sanity to the situation”.

The Council of Churches appealed to “all and sundry especially our political parties to uphold and/or promote the fragile peace we all struggled to achieve”.

Press Release

Deteriorating Political Situation In The Country Resulting From The Impasse Within The SLPP

The COUNCIL OF CHURCHES IN SIERRA LEONE (CCSL) the oldest Christian Council in the Sub-region of West Africa and comprising 24 (twenty four) member churches and nine (9) Affiliate members expresses its grave concern at the current deteriorating political situation in the country which Council believes is as a result of the impasse within the Sierra Leone Peoples Party.

This impasse has led to very ugly incident as manifested in the righteous behavior before the Law Courts on Monday 9th January, 2017 and the high profile killings of recent times.

The use of violent language and actions is becoming an increased threat to national security and to the lives and peace of ordinary citizens.

Such a situation cannot be allowed to continue unchecked.

Council holds that an important institution like the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) must be made to function as we believe it can bring sanity to the situation.

The Council calls on the H.E. the President to immediately appoint the Chairman to succeed the late Justice Tolla Thompson. Council is not oblivious of the very good work pioneered by the late Justice Tolla Thompson when PPRC managed to maintain the required balance with the SLPP.

As a Council of Churches we continue to offer fervent prayer for the restoration of peace in our beloved country and for good sense and patriotism to prevail.

In addition, Council holds itself available to mediate in any circumstances and/or party that will bring about the required peace.

Finally, we appeal to all and sundry especially our political parties to uphold and/or promote the fragile peace that we all have struggled to achieve.

May God bless our beloved Sierra Leone!

Bishop John K. Yambasu

President – Council of Churches in Sierra Leone