CDP Endorses Musa Tarawally

Delegate members of the CDP (Citizens Democratic Party) across the country have unanimously endorsed the candidature of Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally.

At a National Delegates’ Conference held in Magburaka, Tonkolili district on Friday 19th January, 2018 delegates (including aggrieved members of the party) unanimously endorsed Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally to be the party’s Presidential candidate for the March 7, 2018 Presidential elections.

According to the party’s National Chairman, Gibril Thullah, Hon, Alhaji Musa Tarawally’s endorsement was overwhelming. “Each and every member of the party has overwhelmingly endorsed Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally to be the party’s Presidential candidate”, Mr. Thullah told the Global Times last night.

Meanwhile, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally has appointed Dr. Paul Pajero Bangura as his Running Mate and Vice Presidential candidate for the March 2018 Presidential election.

Dr. Paul Bangura is a veteran Politician and a well-known Businessman.