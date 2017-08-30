Central Bank Employees Denied Bail

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Eleven members of staff of the Bank of Sierra Leone (BSL), who have been charged to court on a criminal offence before Magistrate Albert Moody of Court No.1, were yesterday denied bail and remanded at the male and female correctional centres, pending ruling on irregularity objections raised by the defense counsels on the charge file.

The objections including the no locus standi by State Counsel M. Sowe, was raised by lead Counsel Lawyer Sahid Mohamed Sesay and a battery of lawyers representing the accused persons in Court.

The no locus standi objection was overruled by presiding Magistrate Albert Moody and he ordered State Counsel to continue prosecuting the matter with the Police prosecutor and adjourned the objection of irregularities for ruling.

The accused persons including Cecilia Fatola, Ben Carew, Abdul Ibrahim Sama, Komba Gbolie, Rebecca Kossonikeh Fuller, Yayah Hamid Gabreel Kamara, Dangawalie Mansaray, Solomon Caulker Massaquoi, Albert Jabati Fortune, Francis Alimamy Sesay and Charlie Eric Wilheim face one count of conspiracy to defraud contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on diverse dates in July 2017 at the Bank of Sierra Leone with intent to defraud the Government of Sierra Leone of badly needed foreign currencies allegedly conspired with other persons unknown and facilitated the unofficial movement of the Leones unofficial movement of foreign currencies (United States of America Dollars and British Pounds Sterling) at the said Bank to the hands of private individuals by making false representation that it was done through the Bank’s normal auction exercise knowing same to be false.

The matter comes up today for ruling on objection and hearings.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Kamara is prosecuting the matter together with State Counsel Lawyer M. Sowe and Lawyer R. Gidiwani.