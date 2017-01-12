CGG Writes SLPP

The Executive Director of CGG (Campaign for Good Governance), Valnora Edwin has called on SLPP leaders and supporters “to refrain from settling their scores in the media especially in an adversarial manner”.

CGG calls for peace and unity in the SLPP party and promised to meet key representatives of the party to further dialogue for peace, unity and progress.

The CGG Executive Director noted that, “the current struggle for power leading to counter suspensions and expulsions undermines the political integrity of your party as one of Sierra Leone’s leading and oldest political party and by extension undercuts the gains in the country’s recent democratic history”.

See Press Release Below.

Campaign For Good Governance

An Open Letter To The Sierra Leone Peoples Party

10th January 2017

Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) Leaders and Members

Freetown

Sierra Leone

Treat To Our Democratic Process

Campaign for Good Governance (CGG) expresses grave concern over the ongoing political standoff in your party and views such escalated intraparty tensions as a troubling chapter in Sierra Leone’s strife to build democracy.

Whilst CGG recognizes that leadership transitions are internal party decisions, the current struggle for power leading to counter suspensions and expulsions undermines the political integrity of your party as one of Sierra Leone’s leading and oldest political party and by extension undercuts the gains in the country’s recent democratic history.

When members allow intraparty tensions to escalate to such unprecedented levels, CGG within the good governance framework perceives this as discrediting the democratic process as it has the potential to affect multiparty democracy and undermine choices which will ultimately affect political parties presenting decisive and focus leaders that Sierra Leoneans are yearning for as expectations for systematic transformation and sustainable development are high.

Further, we have noted that the prolonged leadership struggle in itself has distracted the party and has robbed the nation of a calculated opposition, a key pre-requisite of democratic good governance.

We therefore urge that appropriate steps are taken to address the impasse, broker peace for the purpose of sanity and the unity that your party espouse and propagate in your “One Country One People” Motto. This by extension will help build the confidence of the Sierra Leonean public as having a worthy opposition.

CGG therefore encourages all well-meaning SLPP members to refrain from settling their scores in the media especially in an adversarial manner. Political parties are the bedrock of democratic politics presupposes alternate viewpoints even within the same party. However, the beauty is how consensus is reached. Political parties should therefore focus on alternative and competitive politics within a frame work to promote peace, and national coalition which will guaranty the quality of leadership Sierra Leone deserves for nation- building.

CGG wishes to unequivocally state its resolve to support multi-party democracy in Sierra Leone and call on all political parties to desist from condescending intra party factions, tension and in fights.

CGG reiterates its call for peace and unity in the SLPP party and will be meeting key representatives to further dialogue for peace, unity and progress.

Sign

Valnora Edwin

Executive Director