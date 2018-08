Change Of Guard At EDSA

The Director General of EDSA (Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority), Alhaji Timbo has been replaced. The new man at the helm of affairs at EDSA is Milton Ngegbai. He was until yesterday the Director of Planning at EDSA.

Other senior Management staff that have been replaced at EDSA are Desmond Wright (Head of Audit), Mrs. Sadia Koroma (Head of Finance), Musa Jalloh (IT Manager) and his Deputy, Sulaiman Jalloh.

The changes were made by the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at EDSA, Inq. Sidi Bakarr, according to EDSA sources.

See Public Notice below.

Government of Sierra Leone

Ministry of Lands, Housing and the Environment

3rd Floor Youyi Building

SF/MLHE/80

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE MINISTRY OF LANDS HOUSING AND THE ENVIRONEMNT REQUESTS ANY PERSON WHO HAS ANY CLAIM TO THE STATE LAND SITUATE AND LYING AT THE PLACE COMMONLY CALLED AS METCHEM IN GODERICH, WESTERN RURAL DISTRICT, TO COME WITH ALL DOCUMENTS RELATING TO HIS/HER CLAIM TO THE SAID LAND TO THE MINISTRY OF LANDS, HOUSING AND THE ENVIRONMENT FOR VERIFICATION, WITHIN TWENTY-ONE DAYS FROM THE DAY THIS PUBLIC NOTICE IS AIRED AND PUBLISHED. THE MINISTRY WILL IMMEDIATELY REPOSSESS THE SAID LAND IF NO DOCUMENT IS RECEIVED BY THE MINISTRY AT THE END OF THE TWENTY-ONE DAYS GIVEN WITHOUT RECOURSE TO ANY CLAIMANT THAT MAY APPEAR AFTERWARD.

SIGNED HON. MINISTER OF LANDS, HOUSING AND ENVIRONMENT

