Chaos At Immigration Department

By Joseph Milton Lebbie……………………………

A group of visibly angry Sierra Leoneans yesterday crowded the main entrance of the Immigration Department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs along Gloucester Street in Freetown.

They went there to get their passports but, in an interview many told Global Times that they were being frustrated by the Immigration Department which, they claimed, received monies from them long ago for passports but delayed in issuing them the passports, a situation which, they said, has left them very disappointed and worried.

Speaking anonymously to this press, some accused the Immigration Department of taking from them far more money than the government stipulated price for the passport on the excuse that they needed the extra-money to facilitate the passport issuing process.

They, therefore, called on the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the Immigration Department regarding the sale of national passports because, according to them, the whole exercise seems to have been tainted by corrupt activities perpetrated by certain officials of the department.

The visibly frustrated citizens said they are now becoming fed up with coming to the Immigration Department at most every day without getting their passports for which they have paid while the officials keep telling them to go and come later.

This press made desperate efforts to contact senior officials of the Immigration Department to respond to the accusations and concerns of the apparently aggrieved citizens but to no avail as the security officers at the barricaded gate said that the whole department staff members were locked in a very big meeting that they did not think would end soon.