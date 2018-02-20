Connect with us

Commentry

Charles Margai: A Dead Man Walking!

Published on

By Sorie Fofana.

Like him or loath him, Charles Francis Margai has an impressive political pedigree. He is the son of a former Prime Minister of Sierra Leone, Sir Albert Margai and the nephew of Sierra Leone’s first Prime Minister, Sir Milton Margai.

Charles Margai served as a Cabinet Minister in the last SLPP administration of the late President Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah.

When he lost the flag bearer position of the SLPP in Makeni in 2005, Mr. Charles Margai defected from his family party to form a new movement called PMDC (People’s Movement for Democratic Change).

In the 2007 elections, Mr. Margai’s party made a significant showing in the polls. In fact, he came third in the Presidential race.

Wrong Horse

When the first round of the 2007 elections ended inconclusively, there was a run-off election between Mr. Margai’s family party (the SLPP) and the APC party that, refused his late father, a befitting funeral ceremony after he died of a heart attack at Montgomery General Hospital in Olney, USA on 18th December, 1980 at the age of 70. Mr. Margai decided to support the APC party and its Presidential candidate, Ernest Bai Koroma.

margai_koroma_2007

Margai’s support for the APC caused the SLPP the Presidency in 2007. He entered into a coalition with the APC. Unfortunately, by the time President Koroma ended his first term in office in 2012, all the PMDC Ministers had been removed from the Cabinet. By the end of 2012, PMDC existed only in name.

During the 2012 elections, Mr. Margai’s party was finally wiped out. His party did not win a single Parliamentary seat.

Mr. Margai came to realize much later that, by supporting the APC in 2007, he was digging his political grave.

Dead Man Walking

Mr. Margai’s relevance in the politics of Sierra Leone has disappeared like a flash in the pan. He is of no political consequence again! He is like a dead man walking!

Mr. Margai’s best bet is to leave frontline politics and groom a successor to take over the PMDC and make it a force to reckon with.

The PMDC is a dead horse! It did not even put up Parliamentary candidates in twenty-five percent of all declared constituencies in Sierra Leone. How can anybody describe such a party as a serious outfit?

The bottom line is that, Mr. Margai’s time in politics is over. Truly over! What a spectacular fall from grace to grass!

Charles Margai is a dead man walking!

 

