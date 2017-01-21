“Charles Margai Is Irresponsible” -Information Minister Says

By Lansana Fofanah………………………

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Bangura yesterday referred to the Leader of the Peoples Movement for Democratic Change (PMDC) as irresponsible and stupid.

Speaking at the weekly Government Press Conference at the Ministry of Information at Youyi Building, Mr. Bangura said that the statement made by Charles Francis Margai that he has evidence that can lead to the arrest of suspects in the murder of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) S.O. Williams is nothing but irresponsible and stupid.

The Minister noted that the days of Charles Margai are over and he is just someone that wants to rekindle himself into the limelight by gaining public attention.

“Charles Margai has been in the wilderness for ages and he should be in his retired home now leaving governance issues in the hands of young people…We are talking about the death of a high profile personality who has loyally served this country and if anyone is with relevant information, why not pass it over to the Police? ”he said.

Reacting to the leader of Alliance Democratic Party, Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray on the one hundred million Leones bounty for information about the death of S.O.Williams, the Minister said that Kamaraimba should keep that money to pay his nomination fee for the upcoming election as currently, 11 suspects are in Police net in connection with the death of the former CDS.

The Minister said that in as much as the government is focus on development, they are also well prepared enough to counter any irresponsible statement from anybody.

The Minister called on Civil Society Organizations (CSO) not to cry more than the bereaved over the announcement of election date as they are only going to vote and not be voted for.