Chericoco Rescues Tengbeh Town

By Sylvester Samba

The Guma Valley Water Company is said to be working round the clock to ensure that residents in Freetown get access to portable drinking water.

However, efforts made by the country’s water providers are said to be inadequate as the people still continue to face water shortage in their respective communities across the capital city. Just like other communities, Tengbeh Town is said to be facing serious water crisis as the population of about one thousand people depend on a single water well.

The crisis continues to deepen especially in the dry season as the water well could not provide enough water for the suffering masses.

To resolve this situation, the people of Upper Tengbeh Town have pleaded with their Member of Parliament to rehabilitate the water well and also make further extension to it so that it can store enough water.

In this regard, the Member of Parliament for Constituency 110 in the Western Area, Hon. Chernor Bah alias Chericoco who doubles as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament immediately answered to the call of his people as the rehabilitation and extension of the water well is currently in progress.

Speaking to the Global Times, the contractor said the work is speedily going on and they hope to complete the job as soon as possible.

Some of the beneficiaries said they are appreciative of the ongoing project undertaken by their Member of Parliament, Hon. Bah. They said they have no doubt in their MP as he has always been coming to their aid whenever he is called upon. “This man deserves to be our MP for life especially when you look at the good things he has done and still continue to do for his people…Since he was elected to Parliament in 2007 to date, he has awarded scholarships to hundreds of less privilege school going pupils, shelters to fire victims, building bridges to name but a few”.