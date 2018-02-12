Chief Kapen Quits SLPP

After serving as Deputy National Chairman/Leader and National Chairman and Leader of the SLPP for a total of almost seven years, Chief Sebora Somanoh Kapen III has quit the SLPP.

In 2013, Chief Kapen was elected in Bo as National Chairman and Leader of the SLPP. He served in that capacity for well over four years.

Chief Kapen’s attempt to continue in office was rejected in Kenema. He left the City of Kenema without presiding over the party’s National Delegates’ Conference.

A senior member of the SLPP described Chief Kapen’s resignation from the party as “a non-event”. He said, “All along, we had known that, Chief Kapen was an agent for the APC party…He was APC in SLPP uniforms”. See letter below.

The Secretary General Chief Bai Sabora Somanoh III

Sierra Leone People’s Party 1c Babadorie Hills,

Wallace Johnson Street Lumley, Freetown

Freetown 8th February, 2018

Dear Sec-Gen (SLPP)

TERMINATION OF MEMBERSHIP (SLPP)

It is with deep dissatisfaction that I am writing to inform you that I have decided to resign my membership of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) with effect from the date of this letter.

This has not been an easy decision having served as the party’s Deputy Chairman/Leader and then Chairman and Leader diligently for six and half years. Prior to that, I was part of a select group of members that worked tirelessly in pursuit of transforming the SLPP into a party that could transcend the regional and ethnic divide that has often characterized our political history.

My decision to leave has gradually evolved from the harrowing ordeal and unwarranted harassment I went through during my tenure as Chairman and Leader of the SLPP and despite my best efforts and intensions, culminated in my inability to create an ideal scenario in which the Sierra Leone People’s Party should have found itself when selecting the team to contest the March 7th 2018 General Elections.

The current philosophy of “one of all and all for one” is one that runs contrary to my beliefs which are based on a foundation of tolerance and inclusiveness. A realization that each and every member of the SLPP, irrespective of his or her background have both a unique and pivotal role to play in the party’s future. This belief was instilled within me at a very young age and enshrined in our Magburaka Boys School motto of “ONWARD”, which carries the meaning “to seek, to find and not to yield”.

My initial intention was to take a short hiatus, but after a period of deep reflection and consultation with my family, it is clear I still have a significant role to play in the forthcoming elections. In consonance with the words of “Never Again”, I have decided to follow the footsteps of one of the founding members of the SLPP in the person of Dr. Siaka Probyn Stevens.

I take this opportunity to thank all those in diverse ways that supported me during the turbulent period.

Yours faithfully,

Chief Sebora Somohoh III

Cc: The Secretary General of the All People’s Congress Party

The Chairman/Leader of the All People’s Congress Party