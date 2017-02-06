Chief Kapen Sues PPRC

The suspended Chairman and Leader of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Chief Bai Shebora Somano Kapen has initiated legal action against the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) for the latter’s recognition of Dr. Prince Alex Harding as Acting National Chairman and Leader of the party.

Chief Kapen has asked the court in his originating motion to quash the acting or purported acting capacity of Dr. Prince Alex Harding on the grounds that the PPRC did not have a quorum when the decision to legitimize the acting capacity of Dr. Harding was taken by the Commission.

The suspended party Chairman also prayed for the court to issue an interim injunction restraining NEC from accepting Musa Jalloh as candidate of the SLPP in the by-election in Costituency 066 in the Tonkolili district.

Two weeks ago on the recommendation of the PPRC, the election body accepted and/or recognized Musa Jalloh as SLPP nominee for the by-election in Tonkolili district which was presented by the Acting Chairman and Leader, Dr. Prince Alex Harding instead of the nominee presented by the suspended Chairman Chief Somano Kapen.

Chief Kapen was suspended by the SLPP National Executive Council (NEC) on December 17, 2016 at a meeting held in Freetown.

The former Mambolo Paramount Chief has not taken things lightly since his suspension as evident in his convening on January 4, a meeting comprising mostly of SLPP Alliance members which he would later referred to as NEC meeting.

However, the January 20thdecision by NEC in which it stated in a letter addressed to the Acting Chairman and Leader, Dr Prince Alex Harding that it was accepting and/or endorsing his choice of candidate for the by-election in Constituency 66 in the Tonkolili district may have broken the proverbial camel’s back in Chief Kapen’s comeback attempt.