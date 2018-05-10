Chief Minister Acts Though

More in Opinions
*2 Women Convicted. *Murder Suspect Remanded *Police Testifies In Defamatory Libel Case
By Jane B. Mansaray. A disabled woman, Madam Margate Kamara and Marian Sesay were yesterday remanded...
An Open Letter To President Bio
4/05/2018. Your Excellency, Ref: The Imperative Need For A Commission Of Inquiry. Your Excellency, I congratulate...
Solution Takes Over Internal Affairs
The new Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. Edward A. Soloku has called on the Inspector General...
Prsident Bio Visits Guinea, Liberia
One-Day Visit to Conakry and Monrovia. The Office of the Press Secretary wishes to inform the...
2 Accused Remanded For Robbery
By Josephine k. Tarawaelie. Magistrate Kekura Sahr of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 at Pademba Road yesterday...
Over Rampant Blackout… MPs To Summon EDSA Management
A senior opposition MP has informed the Global Times that, very soon, he will move a...
Murder Accused Banged Up
By Jane B. Mansaray. Twenty two year old Hassan Deen Bangura aka LA and a resident...
MPs Approve 12 Ministers
The Parliament of Sierra Leone on Friday 04th May 2018 debated and approved the First Report...
President Bio Pays MPs Le17 Billion
His Excellency President Retired (Brig) Julius Maada Bio last week ordered the Finance Ministry to pay...