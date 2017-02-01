Child Advocate Grabs Bail

By Fatmata Gbla……………………………

A Child Advocate Paralegal attached to the Legal Aid Board, Mr. Ibrahim Kallon yesterday appeared before a Freetown Magistrate court for allegedly using threatening Language against Sylvia Blyden, the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs.

Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara granted a fifty Million Leones bail to the accused person on his first appearance.

The accused, Ibrahim Kallon faces three counts of threatening language, insulting conduct and defamatory libel contrary to Section 26 of the Public Order Act No. 46 of 1965.

The particulars of offence state that the accused on Friday 27th January 2017 at New England Ville in Freetown threatened to kill Dr. Sylvia Blyden, and did use insulting words against her with intent to provoke to commit a breach of peace.

Counsel representing the accused, Lawyer F.B. Kaifala applied for bail on behalf of the accused on the grounds that he is a Legal Aid Board member and a responsible citizen resident in Freetown.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) objected to bail as he described the act of the accused as deliberate.

The matter was adjourned to 3rd February 2017 for hearing.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kallon has been suspended by the Legal Aid Board and placed on half salary pending hearing and determination of the matter.