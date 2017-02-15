Child Cruelty Suspects Committed To High Court

By Fatmata Gbla………………………

Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara yesterday committed a case of child cruelty involving two accused persons to the High Court for trial.

It will be recalled that in October 2016 in Freetown a five-year-old girl allegedly had her hand burnt by the first accused, Baindu Conteh landlady of the victim’s parent for five hundred Leones (Le500).

In her testimony in court, the formal witness Detective Sergeant 1140 Musa attached to the Family Support Unit at the Eastern Police Station told the court that she recognized the accused and recalled 1st October, 2016 when the victim was accompanied to the said Police station by one Adama Mansaray, to make a report of domestic violence.

She said the victim was issued with a police medical form for treatment and examination at the Connaught Hospital in Freetown.

The witness said on the 7th October 2016 she interviewed the victim together with the accused persons.

On the 4th and 5th November, 2016 the witness said she charged the accused persons with the offence of child cruelty contrary to law.

In his committal statement, Magistrate Dr. Binneh Kamara said that having looked at the evidence before the court, he is satisfied that the two accused persons have questions to answer at the High Court.

He therefore committed the matter to the High Court for trial and granted the accused persons with a fifty million Leones bail each and one surety each in like sum and must possess a national passport.

The particulars of offense state that the accused persons, Baindu Conteh and Isatu Kamara on the 1st October, 2016 at Bonga Town, Lumley maliciously wounded the victim, a 5-year-old child.