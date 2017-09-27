Child Kidnapper Jailed

By Jane B. Mansaray.



High Court Judge, Justice John Bosco Allieu on Monday 24th September 2017 remanded thirty one year-old Haja Fatmata Dankay Kallon, a trader and a resident of No.25 Mansaray Lane, Wellington in Freetown at the Special Court Female Correctional Centre for the alleged offence of Child Kidnapping contrary to law.

The accused person appeared before Justice John Bosco Allieu during the call over of the High Court Criminal Session of September 2017.

The particulars of offence state that the accused on the 13th April 2016 in Freetown secretly and unlawfully kidnapped a child without the consent of the biological Mother, Nema Lissa.

It will be recalled that the accused person in 2016 was arrested and charged to court on one count of a Preliminary Investigation conducted by Magistrate Mohamed Seray Wurie of Ross Road Magistrate Court and later committed to the High Court on the 30th June 2016 for trial.

The matter was adjourned to the 12th October 2017 for trial.