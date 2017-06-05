Chinese Ambassador Exposes APC

The Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Wu Peng has in a meeting with senior officials of the main opposition SLPP clarified that neither his government nor the Communist Party of China (CPC) is involved in the construction of the APC’s seven storey office building in Freetown as claimed by the ruling party.

Addressing senior officials of the SLPP at the Party’s headquarters in Freetown on Thursday, the Chinese Ambassador said the Government of China and the CPC were not involved either directly or indirectly in the construction of the said building.

A Press Statement issued by the SLPP after the meeting also

underscored the Chinese Government’s commitment and compliance with Sierra Leone’s sacred democratic principles, noting that neither the Chinese Government nor the CPC will interfere with the conduct of any democratic elections in Sierra Leone, including the 7th March 2018 general elections.