Chinese President Invites President Bio To China

According to a media announcement released by State House yesterday, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio left Freetown yesterday for the Chinese capital, Beijing, on the invitation of the Chinese President, His Excellency President Xi Jinping for a State Visit and to participate at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing.

The State Visit, according to State House sources, “Will give both Heads of State the opportunity not only to renew the bilateral ties between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the People’s Republic of China but also provide a platform to strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two countries”.

During the State Visit, President Bio is also expected to meet with Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang. President Bio is also expected to address Chinese investors during the China-Africa Summit in Beijing.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio will be accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Fatima Bio and some senior Cabinet Ministers and government officials. The President is expected to return home next on 7th September, 2018.