Choithram Hospital Offers Free Medical

By S. U. Thoronka……………………………

Harish Agnami has informed pressmen that a team of medical doctors from the Republic of Germany under the auspice of the Choithram Memorial Hospital in Freetown has offered free paediatric and surgical service to children from one to fourteen years old.

He made the revelation at a press briefing held in the hospital conference room at Hill Station, Freetown, on Friday 16th March, 2017. Dr. Gordon Harris said this is not the first time German doctors are rendering free service to the people of Sierra Leone. According to him , the project started in 2010 when the first batch of doctors came to the country and this continued the following years up to 2015 when the project was interrupted by the Ebola outbreak in the country.

He said a team of German doctors is in the country for two weeks and had spent one week, adding that they have already performed thirty five successful operations from Monday to Friday last week out of a projected target of 70 patients for two weeks before the end of the mission.

According to one of the doctors, the average surgical operation per day is seven patients, who are given free accommodation and food and thirteen out patients underwent operation on hernia while nine patients underwent plastic surgery for burns.

Dr. M L Wright, a Sierra Leonean head of the mission who studied in Germany, informed that not too long ago Sierra Leoneans resident in Germany formed themselves into a group called the Bintumani Sierra Leone Association geared towards assisting their compatriots in Germany. As the association grew both in terms of number and finance the idea of helping Sierra Leoneans back home came to mind and they contacted their German friends who decided to give free medical service to the vulnerable mostly children.

The team of German doctors promised to make a second visit to the country before the end of 2017 on the same mission, that is to say render free medical service to the children of Sierra Leone.