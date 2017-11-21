Choithram Offers Free Cancer Treatment

By S. U. Thoronka.

Dr. Vijay Sharnangat, a medical Oncologist working for HCG Hospital in Mumbai, India has offered a two day (16th and 17th November) free medical examination to a total of 44 suspected cancer patients at the Choithram Hospital, Hill Station in Freetown.

Out of the 44 patients, 24 went through CT scan, 15 underwent ultrasound examination and according to Dr. Sharnangat 33 patients were diagnosed of cancer while 11 of the total patients were negative, 7 male had prostate cancer and 8 female were of high risk both breast and cervix.

Dr. Vijay Sharnangat has already left for India after completing his assignment but according to official sources from Choithram Hospital he will be replaced by another medical doctor from India who is going to spend not less than three months to continue the treatment on the cancer patients.

In a similar vein, five medical doctors specialized in Endoscopy and three nurses from Britain headed by Dr. David Nylander are also guests of Choithram Hospital who are here to train Sierra Leone medical personnel as future trainers.

Meanwhile, David Kamara a 12-year-old school boy who lost a limb in the landslide incident at Regent and was admitted at the Connaught Hospital 36 days ago has been transferred to the Choithram Hospital where he has been receiving treatment for close to two months now. According to one Maligie Kamara, the father of the victim, his son was transferred to the Choithram Hospital through the help of the media and civil society as a result of poor medical care and neglect at the Government Hospital.

Pressmen were privileged to visit the patient and his parents who assured the press that the patient is responding to treatment and that there was rapid improvement in his health at present.