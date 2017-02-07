CHRDI Boss Speaks Out

By Lansana Fofanah…………………………..

The Executive Director of Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI), Abdul Fatorma who was due to appear in Parliament yesterday had his meeting deferred.

Mr. Fatorma reported at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Freetown yesterday, but was ordered to be reporting when ever needed.

Mr. Fatorma said that upon arrival at the CID HQ yesterday, he was notified that Members of Parliament will not be meeting and that they were unable to see him as earlier agreed.

Mr. Fatorma then went to Parliament to get confirmation from the Clerk of the House who according to him refused to talk to him. “I came to Parliament today to provide evidence backing the press release which they deemed controversial, only to be told that I have to come back on Thursday as the House is not in a position to see me today…As a responsible Human Rights activist, I have my facts with me which they were asking for, and I see their denial to see me as a ploy to undermine the process”, he said.

Mr. Fatorma said that his human rights have been violated since his unlawful detention last week as up to this time; he was yet to receive a formal letter of invitation from either the Police or Parliament.

Mr. Fatorma is battling with Parliament to defend a press release which his organization released last year alleging that Members of Parliament have misappropriated the sum of one hundred and twenty billion Leones of Constituency Development Fund over five years period, an allegation that the Parliamentarians denied.

Mr. Fatorma is currently on bail and is expected to appear before MPs on Thursday when the House resumes normal sittings.