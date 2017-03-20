Christiana Thorpe Joins APC

At a public gathering on Thursday 15th March, 2017, Dr. Christiana Thorpe left no one in doubt that she is now a member of the ruling APC party. “Yes, I belong to the APC party”, Dr. Thorpe told her audience at Kona Lodge in Freetown.

She was the guest speaker at a public forum organized by Power Women, a consortium of young professional women who regularly engage prominent people to speak at their regular public forum.

Dr. Christian Thorpe said that she had no regrets over her decision to cancel about 477 polling station votes in the Kailahun district during the 2007 elections.

“If I have the opportunity I will do it again”, she told her stunned audience.

Dr. Christian Thorpe served as Chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) between 2007 and 2012.

She recently retired from the NEC and was appointed Deputy Minister1 in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Eventhough Dr. James Jonah (a former NEC Chairman) served as Minister of Finance in the SLPP government, he never joined any political party.

His successor, Walter Nicol also refused to join any political party on the basis of principle.

Dr. Christiana Thorpe’s decision to join the APC party has been described as shameless.

Many people who attended Thursday’s public forum at Kona Lodge have concluded that, Dr. Christiana Thorpe lacks principle.