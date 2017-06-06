CID Boss Clears Fatmeh Barrie

The Head of Crime Management in the Sierra Leone Police Force better known as the Head of CID, Mr. MB Kamara has expressed shock and dismay over claims that Mrs. Fatmeh Barrie-Guo tried to dupe one Mr. Abdul Aziz Bangura alias Kelly.

Mr. Kamara told the Global Times yesterday that, the allegation was false because a mutually agreed settlement had been concluded in the matter and Mrs. Fatmeh Barrie-Guo, out of compassion, had agreed to pay Kelly the sum of Le100m as a final settlement for any claim he had made against Mrs. Fatmeh Barrie-Guo.

The Managing Director of CCFG Consultancies (SL) Limited, Mrs. Fatmeh Barrie-Guo has denied newspaper report that, she was determined to defraud one Abdul Aziz Bangura (popularly known as Kelly), a clearing and forwarding agent.

She said that, her company contracted Mr. Abdul Aziz Bangura to forward for shipment about three hundred and fifty containers of value-added timber to China.

Due to Mr. Abdul Aziz Bangura’s inexperience, thriftiness, negligence and ineptitude, the containers got stocked at the Queen Elizabeth II Quay until they incurred rent of over Le200m (Two hundred million Leones). “My company had to pay to Bollore this huge amount of money because we wanted the containers to be shipped to China”, Mrs. Fatmeh Barrie-Guo told the Global Times. This amount should have been paid by the forwarder (Abdul Aziz Bangura) but he refused to do so. He later claimed that the company owes him US$30,000 plus Le115m for his services.

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bangura decided to report the matter to the CID after he refused to accept for the matter to be amicably settled. “At the CID, it was mutually agreed that, the company pays him Le100m (One hundred Million Leones) as a final settlement for all the claims he made against the company,” Mrs. Fatmeh Barrie-Guo said.

She continued, “As of 2nd March, 2017 Mr. Abdul Aziz Bangura had personally received and signed for the sum of Le60m (Sixty Million Leones) at the CID Headquarters…The company owes him a balance of Le40m (Forty Million Leones) which we intend to pay to the CID for onward payment to him as a final settlement… I wonder why he decided to go to the Press instead of going to the CID to ask for his balance Le40m (Forty Million Leones)”, Mrs. Fatmeh Barrie-Guo said.

Mrs. Fatmeh Barrie-Guo noted that, her family name (the Bailor Barrie Family) smells of roses. “I am not a crooked businesswoman…My husband, Mike Guo is a genuine Chinese investor in Sierra Leone…We have never defrauded anybody in this country”, she said.

She said that out of Kelly’s negligence, one of her containers worth over Le200m is still stocked at the Quay awaiting release from Kelly. “I have not claimed any damage for that particular container because Kelly is a young man…I was just trying to help a young man’, Fatmeh said.

She was surprised that, the story had to be published after the Publishers of that newspaper refused to hear her own side of the story.

CID personnel told the Global Times last night that, the matter was being handled by them and a settlement had been mutually agreed between the two parties and Mrs. Fatmeh Barrie-Guo has agreed to pay the balance of Le40m to Abdul Aziz Bangura sometime this week.

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bangura failed to tell the editors that, he had collected Le60 million with a balance of Le40m remaining to be paid to the CID as a final settlement to him.

Lawyers for Mrs. Fatmeh Barrie are considering legal action against Abdul Aziz Bangura for defamation.

Investigations continue.