Civil Society Calls For Calm

By Sylvester Samba.



Over thirty (30) leading Civil Society Organization (CSO) leaders have appealed to the public to remain calm and prevent unscrupulous individuals that may want to exploit the situation to promote chaos.

The CSO leaders who on Sunday 25th March, 2018 converged at the Atlantic Hotel, Lumley Beach in Freetown said they are pleased to report that they observed elections in all polling stations across Sierra Leone and have certified the 7th March, 2018 polls as largely credible and peaceful.

In a press release issued to the media, they also said with the high voter turnout at the elections, citizens across Sierra Leone have demonstrated an acceptance of democratic elections as a means for peaceful transition of power.

The CSO leaders completely frowned at the recent action of the High Court which they described as a disturbing decision.

They further explained that Civil Society is particularly concerned that at this time of distribution of election materials for the run- off election and just two days to the polls, the High Court decided to put the electoral process on hold.

“This decision will not only frustrate the vast majority of citizens who have already sacrificed a lot during this process, but negatively affect the operations of NEC and in the end undermine our hard earned democratic credentials…”

In the wake of this disturbing decision, Civil Society notes that Sierra Leoneans around the world have been reminded about the role the judiciary played in our country’s recent history.

Reference was made by the CSOs to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission findings which stated among other things that, “Lawyers and Judges in Sierra Leone have failed to stand up to state tyranny…They have failed to give any meaningful content to the Rule of Law…” (TRC Report Vol II, Chapter 2, pp 91.3 paras. 420,441).”

They concluded that they are very much concerned that after fifteen years of post-conflict, peace building and the great investment in judicial reform, they expect the Judiciary to correct its past executive interference into their sacred dispensation of justice.