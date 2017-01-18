Civil Society Writes NEC

Mr. Mohamed N’fa Ali Conteh

Chief Electoral Commissioner

NEC Headquarters

OAU Drive, Tower Hill

Freetown

16th January 2017

Dear Mr. Conteh,

Enquiry About Date For Presidential And Parliamentary Elections

As the tenure of office of our government draws to its end, we the undersigned citizens of Sierra Leone and leaders of civil society organisations humbly write to enquire whether a date has been slated for the next general election. Noting that His Excellency the President was sworn into office for his second and final term on Friday, 23rd November 2012, we therefore expect the five-year term of office to expire on Thursday 23rd November 2017 or no later than February 2018.

We are seeking clarification from your office because of strong rumors circulating among the public that the next general election will not be held on schedule. We believe that these rumours are unfounded and will be glad to have your valued clarification to ease the growing anxiety among the public.

Sir, for democracies as young as ours, observance of tenure of office provides a good impetus for consolidation. It is not surprising therefore that your predecessors consistently announced dates for general elections about a year ahead of the polls (see attached announcements for 2007 and 2012 elections). For instance, Dr. Christiana Thorpe, Chief Electoral Commissioner and Chairperson of the NEC on 12th November 2011 declared 17th November 2012 as the day for the conduct of elections for the Office of the President. The declaration was made in a statement during the formal opening of the NEC Resource Center.

Assuming February 17th 2018 is Government’s preferred date for general election, we only have about four weeks’ timeframe to notify public officials wishing to run for elective office, who are required by law to resign their jobs a year before the polls.

Mr. Commissioner, we are happy to state that tenure of government has been generally respected in many West African countries including Sierra Leone, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Guinea, and Senegal, and indeed has been a driving force of political stability in the region. Members of the public will be pleased to see such a continuing trend of free, fair and timely elections under your watch.

Given your mandate as Returning Officer for the election of President and Members of Parliament of Sierra Leone, we believe you are uniquely placed to tell us a date for the conduct of general election. Section 32 sub Section 11 of our constitution significantly guarantees the independence of your electoral commission in discharge of its duties:

“In the exercise of any functions vested in it by this Constitution the Electoral Commission shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority” (Section 32 subsection 11 of 1991 Constitution)

Sir, we do appreciate the independence your Commission has demonstrated so far and are pleased to see the NEC join other emerging institutions such as the Audit Service Sierra Leone and the Constitutional Review Committee in demonstrating the integrity required.

As we start a new year, firm knowledge regarding the date for the next Presidential election will help the public at large, especially citizens who want to run for office, political parties and all agencies engaged with Sierra Leone’s democracy building to plan their activities.

Please be assured that you can count on our continued support in the work of NEC in ensuring good democratic governance and free, fair and timely election in Sierra Leone.

Best wishes for 2017.