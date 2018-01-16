Clay Factory Land Wahala… Musa Tarawally Blackmailed

Some senior APC Politicians intend to use some Temne tribal leaders to blackmail Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally over the disputed Clay Factory land which is a State land.

Reports reaching the Global Times indicate that, some of these Temne tribal leaders intend to lodge a formal complaint with the CID and the ACC alleging that, their land at Clay Factory was sold to private individuals and some senior government officials by Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally when he was serving as Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment.

It is understood that, the Clay Factory land was originally given to the Sierra Leone Drivers Union by the late President Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah.

When the APC came to power, some party supporters fought very hard to change ownership of the land by claiming that, it did not, belong to the Drivers Union.

Some of these Temne tribal leaders sold a huge portion of the land to important people in the APC including Hon. Alhaji I. B. Kargbo, Saidu Conton-Sesay, Dr. Samura Kamara and Dr. Christiana Thorpe.

Since Hon. Musa Tarawally declared his intention to run for President under the CDP, he has become a serious target for political victimization.

He was first detained at the CID Headquarters for two days and all his travelling documents seized.

This latest move by some senior APC officials to use some Temne tribal leaders to blackmail Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally is totally unacceptable, according to a senior official of CDP.

When contacted, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally refused to comment on the issue last night. Investigations continue.