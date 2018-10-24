Cliff College Supports Mudslide Survivors

By Lansana Fofanah.

Cliff College in the United Kingdom through the Methodist Church in Sierra Leone, yesterday supported the schooling of eighteen pupils whose families were badly affected by the August 14th Mudslide last year.

Each of the pupils received the sum of two million Five Hundred Thousand Leones from the Church in order to support their families in their education.

Addressing the beneficiaries and their families at the Dove Memorial Methodist Church in Regent, Mr. Francis Musa said that Cliff College has been constantly visiting Sierra Leone and following developments here as that moved them to do something when they heard about the disaster.

He said that the Methodist Mission is not only preaching the gospel but also to rejoice with members when there is joy and cry with them when they are in pain. He said that even though government is providing Free Quality Education, there are other things that parents need to do and this money if utilized well by them, will help them to sponsor their children’s schooling.

Madam Fatmata Ansumana from the Ministry of Social Welfare Gender and Children’s Affairs said that Methodist Church has been supportive to government in every religious undertakings adding that the Mission is well recognized by the Government in terms of their philanthropist work. She called on the parents not to misuse their monies but to create a way of multiplying it.

Giving the donations, Right Reverend Ronald Bob Williams said that when the mudslide struck, the Methodist Church donated the sum of One Hundred Million Leones to the Government but after their psychosocial cancelling, they realized that they are in better position to directly give those that needed the donations.

“This is not the first donation from our partners abroad. We want to make sure that the hopes and dreams that were shattered by the disaster are restored,” he said.

Rev. Williams encouraged the parents to put to good use the donations as they will be monitoring them how they spend their monies.

Esther Kamara, the mother of Sheriff Kamara said that Methodist has been coordinating donors in that community which has greatly restored the hopes of victims and she was privileged to see her son this time benefiting from the Cliff College donation. These are the names of the beneficiaries

Isatu Sesay, Aminata Kallon, Javier Sampson, Kelfala Conteh, Naomi Koroma, Elizabeth Kanu, Kadija Jalloh, Hassan Jalloh Aminata Koroma, Whitay Kamara, Abu Sesay, Abubakarr Kamara, Abubakarr Jalloh, Samba Mansaray, Isatu Turay, Emmanuel Sesay, Ruth Bangura and Vai Konneh