COI Fact- Finding Tour of Youth Ministry

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.

In a bid to get a firsthand look at the equipment and vehicles that were said to be at the Ministry of Youth Affairs by Stadium Hostel used for the Youth- in- Drainage and Youths Village project. A high- powered delegation from the Commission of Inquiry No. 64 Room 1 led by the Commissioner Justice Biobelle George-Will paid a visit to the Youth Ministry.

Other members of the delegation were; staff of the COI, the media and representative of various civil society organizations.

The COI is investigating over Le 30 Billion that was spent by the previous APC Government on the two Youth projects aimed at empowering the youth with skills and create employment.

On arrival, the delegation was received by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Mr. Andrew Sorie who took them on a conducted of the Youth Ministry. “This is the office space and store for the Youth- in- Drainage. There is no tricycle, no shovel or other equipment in the store”, said the PS. They were shocked in disbelief to discovered broken furniture and not a single shovel or tricycle was seen in the store, contrary to one of the testimonies given earlier by one of the witnesses. During this visit to the Ministry of Defence, Counsels representing persons of interest were absent.

Mr. Sorie said the Ministry of Youth Affairs is facing huge challenges because the various heads of the project are currently on the run. They were also taken to the car park, where they indentified the four vehicles that were bought for the Youth Village project. He said they are currently making plans to transform the Youth Village project into some meaningful one for Youth.

Earlier, the SLPP Minister of Youth Affairs, Mr. Mohamed Orman Bangura said, “we are trying to be accountable to the young people, but at the same time, young people must take time to think straight about the way they want to go”.

The Commissioner Justice Biobelle cautioned the PS to observe due diligence and ensure that the right things be done, while they transforming some of the projects. Meanwhile, after ten weeks of hearings, with over 100 witnesses testifying at the COI, the Commission will go on recess for a month for the Easter holidays and will resume hearing on 15th May, 2019.