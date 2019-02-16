COI…… Justice Georgewill Remains Defiant

Sources close to the Commissions of Inquiry have intimated the Global Times that some anonymous callers have been using unidentified cell phone numbers to threaten the Chairman and Sole Commissioner of Commission No.1, Justice Biobele Abraham Goodwill.

In a letter addressed to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice dated 14th February 2019, Justice Georgewill complained that he had been receiving mysterious calls from a cell phone number registered in Guinea Bissau, threatening him. He described this as very strange and called on the authorities to investigate the matter.

“I have no fear about my safety as the Sierra Leone Police operatives assigned to me have been very diligent in their avowed duty of ensuring my safety… I request that these strange happenings be thoroughly investigated and all necessary steps and actions are taken by the Government”, Justice Georgewill said.

It would be recalled that two days ago, the “Awareness Times” newspaper owned by a former Minister in the APC led government who is a Person of Interest to the Commission, Sylvia Blyden, launched a blistering attack on Justice Georgewill in her newspaper publication of 12th February 2019. The attack on Justice Georgewill has been described as unjustifiable and uncalled for.

Justice Georgewill is responsible for investigating unexplained wealth acquired by former officials of the previous APC government.

Many Sierra Leoneans have praised Justice Georgewill for his fairness and the transparent manner in which he has been conducting proceedings before his Commission.

Many people have described Justice Georgewill as the best Commissioner because of his professionalism and down-to-earth approach to witnesses and counsels who appear before him.

A senior government official told the Global Times last night that steps will be taken to change Justice Georgewill’s cell phone number and beef up his personal security.