COMING TO POWER BY FORCE – A Rejoinder

With George S. Khoryama

According to the learned ones the tree of misleading people or call it dishonesty, has three branches. There is the branch of equivocation, the branch of duplicity, and the branch of distortion. For the purpose of this Rejoinder I will dwell on the latter. The branch of distortion means “knowingly telling something one believes is false with the intent that the hearer or reader will believe it is true. Some people are made to lie even if they know that it is hurting and even fatal.”

That introduction now brings me to the article: COMING TO POWER BY FORCE, written by Titus Boye-Thompson and published in the Wednesday May 17, 2017 edition of the AYV Newspaper. Boye- Thompson in his article took off with a force of malice aforethought in order to convince the authorities to mercilessly clamp down on the opposition Sierra Leonean People’s Party members that he opportunistically considers as threat to national security. In his inordinate attempt Boye-Thompson tried to equate the political views of these members to those of the agents of ISIS or Al Qaeda as to be “planning to gain political power by the use of force or reversion to anarchy and civil war.” This is a treacherous accusation, indeed.



Thompson’s flare for dishonesty and political sycophancy had as his object the SLPP Acting National Publicity Secretary, Lahai Lawrence Leeman. He claimed that “Leeman threatened that the SLPP is ready to endorse another war in Sierra Leone if the results of the forthcoming election do not go their way.” He added: “Despite several calls for Mr. Leeman to be made to account for those words, the security agents have not heeded to the need to bring him up for questioning.” He went on to accuse the SLPP United Kingdom/Ireland branch Chairman, Mohamed Yongawo for publicly endorsing the sentiment expressed by Leeman.

Carrying his innate zeal and desire further to have Leeman and Yongawo persecuted, he cited their military background as sufficient potential ammunition to bring war in the country. “They are ‘Bio Boys’ and hence their thirst for power is limited by the ambition of their leader and in such a situation, it is clear that their intention about violence as means of attaining power is indeed a real option for them.”

“Maada Bio,” he continued, “knows no other way of gaining power other than by violence, coup d’état and counter coup.”

Indeed, hypocrisy and undiluted sense of opportunism of a man considered to be educated and enlightened is more frustrating than even the act of stealing. There is Boye-Thompson who in his state of dishonest mind tried to mislead the public that the same threat of war made by President Ernest Bai Koroma as opposition leader during the 2007 election was by no means a threat to our national security. For SLPP Leeman to make the same statement today in the estimation of Thompson, the fellow should be hanged for trying to bring war in the country. It could be recalled that during the 2007 elections President Koroma as opposition leader told the world audience that if he was not declared the winner, he would make Sierra Leone ungovernable. Already President Koroma, then opposition leader, maintained a private bodyguard armed to the teeth that accompanied him everywhere he went.

Although he was declared the winner (rightly or wrongly), yet his supporters on two violent occasions stormed the SLPP headquarters and destroyed it comprehensively. What happened to the SLPP women supporters that were caught in the fray at the party headquarters is Thompson’s knowledge and now history. If such things happened when the man was declared President, how much more if he had lost?

Again has Thompson at any time pondered the reason why President Koroma chose to go to Burkina Faso as his maiden international port of call? Burkina Faso of all countries? What was the purpose of that visit following his earlier threat of making Sierra Leone ungovernable?

It is the narrowness, the hypocrisy and complacency of Thompson’s argument that reveals his true color. “When an opposition leader uses the term making the country ungovernable it is by nature the very essence of political opposition to make a ruling party dysfunctional as a government,” he argued. So in the case of President Koroma’s 2007 use of the term, it must be construed as good enough to have made the SLPP government dysfunctional; whilst Leeman must be hanged for using the same term? Is this not an eloquent testimony of blatant intellectual dishonesty and conscious insincerity?

Boye-Thompson must be endowed with pathological penchant for spreading the untruth and hate for Maada Bio, Leeman and the SLPP as a whole. Maada Bio has never been involved in any act of violence; instead he has been a victim of violence. Remember the Bo incident? He has at no time personally or officially instructed his supporters to take to violence and cannot be held responsible if they did so. If you happened to be the same Thompson who headed the commission that investigated the destruction and rape of the SLPP headquarters, did you hold President Koroma responsible? Why Bio?

Bio could not be a man hungry for power to have put the country’s path to democratic dispensation by giving power back to the people when he was in control of the guns. He cannot be a man hungry for power when he had every reason to have challenged the 2012 election result which was skewed through international conspiracy. Yes Bio was part of the 1992 coup which by every consideration was very popular, and you Thompson gave Bio and others a thumps up. Right?

It is people like Thompson that makes bad leaders and therefore, their proximity close to the seat of power could be dangerous to the nation. His article represents someone who needs something from government and needs it badly. As a result he seems to have forfeited his strength and has lost all power of reasoning. After all what right has he to influence the national security to go after the SLPP members. Understandably however, a mind suppressed by the sense of hypocrisy and opportunism can do terrible things.

Coming to the basics perhaps Thompson needs to realize that threat of war or not, Sierra Leoneans generally live in a state of repressed fear, restless silence, forced tolerance and hidden hatred caused by the prevailing circumstances which the people find themselves in. Sierra Leone has today become a pressure cooker with no escape for the steam which is dangerous. “Sierra Leone is a fragile country,” remarked a diplomat recently.

I need not confuse Mr. Thompson with too many facts of the issues he tried to manipulate because his mind is already made up to have Maada Bio, Leeman and others given a bad name and hanged.

But let Thompson remember that in the wisdom of Nelson Mandela “resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemy.”