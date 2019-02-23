Commercial Bank MD Discharged

BY Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

The Managing Director of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank, Abdulai Turay yesterday appeared before Justice Biobele Georgewill to make certain clarifications on unsecured loans given to politically exposed persons during the past administration.

His appearance came as a result of the testimony of the Chief Risk Manager, Ibrahim Rahman Mujatabah’s before Justice Georgewill on how in the past the Bank used to issue loans to politically exposed people without any collateral or assets as security.

Mr. Turay said that key among his responsibility is to provide an oversight of the Bank’s operation including the asset of the Bank but being a new man who was appointed five months ago, he was not in a position to give an account of past administration of the bank.

He testified that SLCB was established in 1973 as a limited liability company and in 2015, the Bank was 100% owned by the Government of Sierra Leone but currently, 89.19 % share is owned by Government while NASSIT owns the remaining share of the bank.

Realizing that the current MD had little or no knowledge about the administration of the Bank, Justice Georgewill said that he has nothing to explain before the Commission and therefore he was discharged.