Commercial Bank MD To Appear Before Justice Georgewill

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

Justice Biobele Georgewill has ordered the Managing Director of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank to appear before the Commission in order to make certain clarifications on unsecured loans given to politically exposed persons during the past administration.

His order came after the Chief Risk Manager of SLCB, Ibrahim Rahman Mujatabah testified that the Bank has no powers to trace properties or assets of those debtors, since they were never surrendered as security or collateral when applying for those loans.

This led Justice Georgewill to question the issuing of the loan scheme of the Bank, noting how such a colossal amount was dished out to politically exposed individuals without any collateral that could be seized in the absence of their non- payment of the said loan.

Justice Biobele then instructed the State Counsel to summon the Managing Director of the Bank to explain further to the Commission the conditions laid down by the Bank in the issuance of loans to customers.

Earlier, the Director of Business Development, Moses Komboh Sesay testified and named politically exposed people that took over Nine Billion Leones as unsecured loans between 2007 and 2018.

Testifying yesterday, Ibrahim Rahman Mujatabah said that the Bank had written- off over 7.89 Billion Leones from the unsafe and unsecure loans obtained by politically exposed persons.

He also mentioned that before a debt is written off, the credit department will request legal advice to issue Letter of Demand for the External Solicitor to institute Court action against all defaulters. He also added that they have to visit the customers that took the loans in order to determine the next line of action to be taken by the Bank.

He said that after another 12 months, it must be written off from the person that took the loan and transferred to the Bank as bad debt, noting that the amount of such loans could not be relevant. The witness said that even though they placed those loans as bad debts, but yet still they are still chasing the monies from the debtors, politically exposed persons.