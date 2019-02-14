Commissions Of Inquiry… Bad Debtors Exposed

By Lansana Fofanah.

As witnesses continue to give evidence before one of the Commissions of Inquiry, lead State Prosecutor at COI Room One, Oladipo Robin Mason yesterday led a staff of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank (SLCB) in evidence. The witness named politically exposed debtors that took loans from the Bank between the period 2007 and 2018.

Moses Kombor Sesay, the Director of Business Development at the SLCB said that his presence at the COI was in fulfillment of a request from the Secretariat of the Commission to present names of politically exposed debtors.

He submitted details of accounts that were being operated by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and the Ministry of Finance in 2014 during the Ebola outbreak. 350 vouchers in total, in addition to 86 sheets of instructions and 39 cheques were also tendered by him in evidence.

Mr. Sesay revealed that the former President, Ernest Bai Koroma owes the bank the sum of Le 858,638.120 cents, former Vice President, Victor Bockarie Foh, Le 939.815, 843.22 cents, former Vice President, Samuel Sam Sumana Le 674,533,459.86 cents, Akmed Femi Mansaray of Sherisaac Investment Le 256,104,646.32 cents, Theophilus Nicol Le 62,616.429.24 cents, Ibrahim Ben Kargbo Le 765, 570,851.93 cents, Sylvester Goba 23,717,746.20 cents, Ibrahim Ben Kargbo Le,159,990.28 cents, Koya Kalla Kamara Le, 24,431,273.74 cents, Alex Mansaray and Hawanatu Koroma of Africa Sunshine Limited Le, 3, 71,153,464 Leones, Alimamy Kamara of Lennox Group of Companies Le, 140,763,401. 3 cents, Abraham Okere Adams Le 31, 325, 24 cents, Brigadier Komba Mondeh Le 84, 20,786.29 cents, Brigadier Komba Mondeh Le 55,731,506.52 cents, Abdul Karim Kalokoh Le, 92,256,745.69 cents. Dr. Moses O.M. and Mrs. Isatu Sesay Le,179,60,557.64 cents, Frank Kargbo and Cornelius Davies and Obai Williams of Club Tourism and Entertainment, Le 247,374,225.47 cents. Mrs. Hawanatu Koroma Le, 259,768,784.42 cents, Alex Mansaray and Hawanatu Koroma Le, 187,866,749.8 cents, Henry Macauley, former Minister of Energy Le, 497,798,843, Edward Stronge Le, 111,773,731.36 cents, Albert Bobor Mansaray Le, 26,209,240.17 cents, Hon. Martin Bash Koroma Le, 20,737,319.96 cents, Hon David Bai Conteh Le318,340.227.83 cents. Amara Omar Kuyateh Le219,344,179.63 and Isatu Jabbie Kabbah Le, 263,266,620.95. The total amount resulted to Le, 9,572,199,7219.51 Leones.

Before discharging the witness, Justice Georgewill asked Representatives of Persons of Interest Lawyers, Abu Bakarr Sheriff and Yada Williams whether they would like to cross examine him. But they answered in the negative as they were satisfied with the testimonies.

Before adjourning the sitting, Justice Georgewill admonished State Prosecutors to timely serve each legal representative of persons of interest a copy of any evidence they may want to use or has to do with their clients.

Sitting resumes today for the legal or illegal argument between Lawyer Ady Macauley and State Prosecutor, Oladipo Robin Mason on the Jurisdiction of the Instrument # 64 and ruling is expected to be delivered by Justice Biobele Georgewill.