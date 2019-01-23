Commissions Of Inquiry Start Tuesday

Sources at the Law Officer’s Department in Freetown have confirmed that the three Commissions of Inquiry will commence on Tuesday 29th January 2019.

Two of the three Judges (one from Nigeria and the other from Ghana) are expected in Freetown later this week.

On a “Thank You Tour” in Kono district on Friday, President Julius Maada Bio emphasized that the Commissions of Inquiry will go on. He said that anyone who tries to obstruct the mandate of the commissions would be severely dealt with.

President Bio dismissed opposition claim that the Commissions of Inquiry are a witch hunt. He said that the Commissions of Inquiry would recover stolen monies from those who served in the last administration of President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma between 2007 and 2018.

The building hosting the Commissions of Inquiry has been refurnished and handed over to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

The Sierra Leonean Judge who is supposed to preside over one of the Commissions of Inquiry is currently residing in the United States of America, according to a senior official in the Law Officer’s Department.