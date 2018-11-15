Convict Sentenced For Shop Breaking

By Fatmata Gbla.

Justice Dr. Abou Bahkarr Binneh Kamara on Monday this week sentenced Ibrahim Kanu to three years imprisonment or pays a fine of Four Million Leones for the offence of conspiracy and shop breaking contrary to law.

The defence lawyer, JTD Tarawally Esq. appealed for justice to be tempered with mercy stating that the convict has a future. The convict has been in detention for up to two years now.

According to Justice Dr. Abou Bahkarr Binneh Kamara, the accused person was charged with the offence of conspiracy and store breaking contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Larceny Act, 1916.

The first accused person Ibrahim Kanu pleaded guilty on both counts whilst the second accused Garrick Kanu denied the allegation on both counts.

The accused persons were arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and shop breaking contrary to law.

According to the particulars offence, the accused persons Ibrahim Kanu and Garrick Kanu on December 1 at Government Wharf Freetown conspired together with other persons to commit conspiracy and shop breaking.