Cotton Tree Pharmacy Opens In Freetown

By Sylvester Samba.

A US-based Physician, Dr. Fouad Sheriff has made quality genuine medicine become more accessible to Sierra Leoneans that are in dire need of medication in the country.

Dr. Sheriff who is currently on a medical mission in Sierra Leone with a team of health professionals from the Diaspora has opened a Pharmacy (Cotton Tree Pharmacy) at 17 Pademba Road in the heart of Freetown’s business district on Friday 9th November, 2018.

Addressing the gathering at the opening ceremony, Dr. Sheriff said that Cotton Tree Pharmacy solves problems that currently exist in the medical field with special expertise on diabetes, cardiology, dermatology, oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, rheumatology, and HIV. “Our Pharmacy is a one-stop healthcare destination…A place where patients can come to collect drugs they can trust…Blood pressure and medication therapy management”, Dr. Fouad noted.

He further explained that Cotton Tree Pharmacy is a place people can feel free to come in and ask questions from trained and experienced Pharmacists. He added that his Pharmacy will also be used as a place where Sierra Leoneans can easily access their drugs and those in the Diaspora can also go there to get drugs for their families at home. “All medicines are procured from providers that are WHO certified…One innovative aspect of the Pharmacy is that those in the diaspora who need to get medicines to their family can order and pay for medication online…Their loved ones in Sierra Leone who would have brought their prescription to the Pharmacy will get an alert that their medicines are ready for pickup and or delivery..Returnees who have medication prescribed for them from providers in the US & Canada will be able to refill those prescriptions at Cotton Tree Pharmacy without having to wait for someone to ship the refill to them in Sierra Leone”, the Doctor noted.