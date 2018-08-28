Court Demands Interpol Report

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Seeking leave from Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court No.1, Defense Counsel Lawyer M. Bayraytay yesterday asked the Court to order the investigator, Detective Police Constable Robert Kemokai attached to the Trans National Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) to bring in court the first complainant, Jeneba Kposowa’s statement made to the police and the Interpol report in relation to the alleged human trafficking of nine children involving an accused Emmanuel Nylender of No.14th William Street, Portee in Freetown.

The matter before Magistrate Bangura is a transfer file matter from Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Siaka Stevens Street Court No.2 where the accused person was granted a stiff bail condition worth over one hundred Million Leones and sureties to produce a title deed.

The accused person whilst on remand at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre awaiting to fulfill his bail condition, a peaceful protest was staged at Cotton Tree by the complainants and family members of the victims with placards on their hands calling for justice in the matter of their children and loved ones.

This action by the plaintiffs and victim’s family members believe to have prompted the Judiciary to transfer the matter to the Principal Magistrate Court.

At the Principal Magistrate Court, the accused’s bail was restricted by Magistrate Bangura on the grounds of perusing the file and at the same time maintaining the peace and security of the accused person and complainants.

The accused person is answering to a related preliminary investigation charges ranging from conspiracy to engaging in a human trafficking contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on diverse dates between the 21st November, 2017 and 11th May 2018 at No.14 William Street in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to engage in the trafficking of a person and did transport nine children alleged to be parents of the complainant.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Eric Deen associated by lawyer Pios Sesay is prosecuting the matter.

The matter continues on the 29th August 2018.

Accused Remanded For Wounding

By Fatmata Gbla

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.2 yesterday remanded an accused, Mohamed Kamara alias (LAJ) at the Male correctional centre for alleged wounding with intent contrary to law.

The accused person, Mohamed Kamara was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie on three counts ranging from wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to Section 47 of the offence against the person Act of 1861.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused Mohamed Kamara on 18th August 2018 at Jenkins Street in Freetown wounded Suleiman Bangura with intent to do him grievous bodily harm and assaulted him on the same date.

The matter was adjourned to 31st August 2018.