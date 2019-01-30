Court Martial Ammunition Expert Testifies in Court

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



An expert on arms and ammunition with RSLAF Capt. Crispin Kaola Dumbuya yesterday testified in the on going military court martial involving three soldiers namely; Capt. Patrick E. Kamara the first accused person, WOI Samuel Conteh the second accused and WOI Abu Bakarr Jalloh the third accused person. Capt. Dumbuya is the eleven prosecution witness, who told the court that he is an Ammunition Technical Officer (ATO) attached to the Joint Logistics Unit (JLU), Murray Town.

He was led in evidence by the lead prosecution Lawyer, A.V. Koroma and in his evidence before the court martial, Capt. Dumbuya outlined some of his functions and duties which include, advice on the storage and the management of arms and ammunition.

Speaking on the storage of arms, he said the action is to ensure that the ammunitions are in good working order. On the management of ammunitions, the key issues involved are personnel control, accounting procedures, issuing and receipt of ammunitions. Giving an advice on the safety of arms and ammunition, he said “we take into consideration the required temperature and humility in which ammunition should be stored in order to prevent an unplanned explosion at Potential Explosive Sight (PES). He said they also take into consideration personnel control in order to protect them from Terror Espionage Sabotage and Subversive (TESS). Asked how long he has been in that position, he said he was appointed as Ammunition Technical Officer (ATO) in 2015.

He told the court martial that he recognized the first accused person, Capt. Patrick Kamara as the former Commander of the Presidential Guard Force to ex-President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

The state alleged that between January 2008 and the 19th June, 2018 in Freetown, they unlawfully agreed to steal ammunitions of various types including A.A. rounds, RPG etc, all valued at Eighty Thousand Dollars ($80,000).

The Judge Advocate is Justice Alhaji Momoh Jah Stevens and is assisted by five senior army officers led by Col. Karefa Kamara.