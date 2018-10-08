CRC Worried Over FIFA Ban

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

In the midst of a ban imposed on Sierra Leone by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) the Civil Rights Coalition has called on government to do everything possive to resolve the impasse between FIFA and the Ministry of Sports.

AT a Press Conference on Saturday at the Stadium Hostel, the Executive Director Alphonso Manley said that government should ensure that the slated match between Ghana and Sierra Leone must go ahead in order for the country not to suffer severely in the hands of FIFA.

Mr. Manley said that when Madan Isha Johansen was elected President of SLFA, the former government of Ernest Bai Koroma called everyone to work with her administration and there should be no political interference.

Mr. Manley considered the ban as a big disadvantage to every Sierra Leonean and therefore called on government to take appropriate measures to resolve the impasse.

Another speaker, Mr. Ibrahim Bangura said this is not a political issue but a big fight between Isha Johansen and Sierra Leoneans. He promised to engage the Director of Sports but also called on the Judiciary to speedily look into the matter between the ACC and Isha Johansen.