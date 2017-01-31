Crisis At Lungi Hospital

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara………………………..

Residents of Lungi town and its immediate environs are currently battling with how to get quality healthcare system at the Lungi Government Hospital, Kaffu Bullon Chiefdom in the Port Loko District.

According to many residents of Lungi town, the hospital is still facing challenges in providing quality healthcare delivery system for the people.

The hospital faces acute shortage of healthcare providers, lack of proper mortuary facilities to keep the dead and drugs.

Madam Isata Yebu Kamara said the Lungi Government Hospital they are use to is no more noting they used to have many health workers that will attend to them, whenever they visit the hospital to provide healthcare delivery but now the hospital lacks health personnel and drugs. She noted that another issue that is currently affecting the hospital is reliable electricity supply.

However, when the Global Times contacted the Medical Superintendent of the Lungi Government Hospital, Dr. Foster James he admitted to the challenges the hospital is facing but however stressed that they are determined to provide quality health care delivery.

He said some of the constraints are lack of sufficient health personnel, drugs and mortuary facility.

Dr. James said government laid off the health worker volunteers that were providing support to the hospital after the Ebola crisis in Sierra Leone.

In spite of the challenges the hospital is facing, the Medical Superintendent, thanked development partners for their support and cooperation to the hospital like Goal, UNFPA and Port Loko District Council for their support in 2016.