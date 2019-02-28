CSO Calls On MPs To Support ACC

By Jane B. Mansaray.



An organisation under the Civil Society Consortium Accountability, Child Welfare Society Sierra Leone has in a position paper called on Members of Parliament to adopt and approve the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Amendment Act of 2019 that is currently before Parliament, awaiting the twenty- one day maturity period.

In his statement at a press briefing held at the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) Headquarters, the Director of Public Education at ACC, Mr. Patrick Sandi said that, not that the ACC Act of 2008 is not successful, but affirmed that there are certain challenges that are not helpful to the fight against corruption in Sierra Leone.

These sections that require amendment include the exit declaration clause, reduction and compulsory restitution. These, according to Mr. Sandi, if amended will further empower and ease the work of the ACC, especially in the area of protection of informants or whistle blowers and witnesses, and cracking down on criminals, namely impersonators.

‘The ACC must be robust and dynamic in the fight against corruption nationally and should not only limit their attention to only Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)’ said Mr. Sandi.

The Position Paper which was read by the National Coordinator CSO Consortium on Community Accountability, Mr. William Sao Lamin views with concern and the full inclusion of the citizenry in strengthening the use of state resources for rapid national development aspirations.

Sections for amendment in the ACC Act of 2008, highlighted in the position paper include; Section 36 of Act No.12 of 2008, Sections 76, 78, 85, 89,122 and 126 of the same Act.

Sections of the new amendment Act of 2019 deal with the court order of payment of amount misappropriated into the consolidated fund by replacing the fines from Three Million Leones to Thirty Million Leones.

The amendments, according to Mr. Lamin, if approved by Parliamentarians will not totally eradicate corruption, but minimize it in the country.