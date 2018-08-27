CSO Commends Free Quality Education

By Lansana Fofanah.

His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio’s Free and Quality Education in Sierra Leone has attracted support from donors and civil society organizations.

Latest among them is the Civil Rights Coalition (CRC) who has called on other civil society organizations to join the President’s initiative to educate Sierra Leoneans as the illiteracy rate is still high.

In an interview with Global Times, the CRC National Coordinator Alphonso Manley said that President Maada Bio has been the first President in the history of Sierra Leone to immediately fulfill his campaign messages which are free education and the introduction of fiscal disciplines.

“Sierra Leone is a country that is blessed with talents, but due to hardship and deprivation, many people have not been able to actualize their dreams. So the introduction of Free Quality Education by President Julius Maada Bio is an opportunity to give access to everyone irrespective of political affiliation or region. Demonstrating his commitment towards having qualified teachers, President Bio has lifted the moratorium on the teaching service commission in order to have quality teachers in every school”, Mr. Manley said

Describing the free education as timely, Mr. Manley said parents and guardians now have the responsibility to send their children’s to school and monitor their performances at home to improve their studies.

Mr. Manley commended the President for appointing Alpha Timbo as Minister of Basic and Secondary education as he has been in that field for long with vast knowledge.