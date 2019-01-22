CSOs Appeal To President Bio

By Sylvester Samba.



National and International Civil Society Organizations in Sierra Leone have spoken with one voice in appealing to His Excellency President Brigadier Retired Julius Maada Bio and his administration to listen to their concerns on issues in the Development Cooperation Framework (DCF).

Speaking to pressmen at the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) headquarters in Freetown yesterday, the concerned Civil Society groups said the Development Cooperation Framework (DCF) which was submitted to Cabinet in December 2018 will impose severe restrictions on NGOs.

According to a joint statement issued to the media, the NGOs noted that President Bio has once referred to them as “bedrock of modern governance”. They further explained that the DCF has great potential to constrain and contract Civil Society space in the country, thus compromising and weakening the vital work of National and International NGOs.

The concerned groups maintained that they are not pleased with the nature of the consultative process that was carried out to review the Development Cooperation Framework (DCF).

“We feel this process could have been significantly more robust, inclusive, and transparent, and that it denied the involvement of many Civil Society organizations across the country”, the statement stressed.

Furthermore, the groups stated that they are deeply committed to promoting and complementing governmental initiatives that will support the development of Sierra Leone and the enjoyment of human rights for all. “At the same time, we fully accept the need for NGOs to be open, transparent, and accountable to the government and the people of the country and to abide by the country’s laws”.