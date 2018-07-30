Deputy Police IG Replaced

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dr. Al Shek Kamara was last Friday relieved of his post with immediate effect. AIG F.U.K. Dabor has been appointed by His Excellency the President to act in that capacity.

Many people have described the new Acting Deputy Inspector General of Police as a professional Police officer and a seasoned administrator.

No reason was given for the replacement of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dr. Al Shek Kamara.

AIG F.U.K. Dabor has since taken over his new role as Acting Deputy Inspector General of Police